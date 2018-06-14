I Don’t Regret Pouring Hot Water On My Mom – Drunk ‘Evil’ Son Confesses

The suspect

The gallant operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Niger State Command, have arrested a 35-year-old man, Musa Umar, for pouring hot water on his mother in Minna, the state capital.

According to PUNCH Metro, Umar was believed to be under the influence of alcohol and cannabis while carrying out the act which caused his mother grievous injuries.

It was gathered that the suspect who lived on Okada road with his mother was known for excessive consumption of alcohol.

While confessing to his crime, he said; “I actually poured the hot water on her without any genuine reason. I am ok, I don’t regret it.”

It was learnt that Umar had attempted to kill his mother twice by hitting her with stones and stabbing her with knife.

The mother, Mrs. Umar, who is currently on admission at a private hospital, is responding to treatment.

The Niger State commandant of the corps, Philip Ayuba, stated that the culprit did not show any remorse for his action.

According to the commandant, the suspect confessed during interrogation that he had attempted to kill the mother several times, adding that Umar would be arraigned in court after investigation.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria