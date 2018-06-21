Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

“I got it from my mama” – Endowed lady with curvy backside says (Photos)

An Instagram Slay queen, ‘Poshy Queen’ has taken to the photo sharing platform to show off a glimpse of her impressive derriere.

Her photos have gotten her lady followers envying and her male followers drooling over her – it for sure has caused a frenzy on her page as some are saying its fake, with others opposing the motion.

But Poshy Queen reacted to the claims saying that she inherited the feature from her mother – she proves this by sharing a photo fo herself with her mama and well… what more can we say?!

See below:

