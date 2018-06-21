“I have not had sex since 2017, now I feel like a Virgin” – Victoria Kimani

Victoria Kimani, the American-born Kenyan artist who took the local music industry by storm five years ago, has been celibate since May 2017.

In a video posted on her Instagram account, Victoria revealed that she has never gotten intimate with anybody since parting ways with her Nigerian ex Stanley Obiamalu.

“Since May last year, I have not had s#x with one person. So who is f*cking up? Is it me or is it dem niggas? Because I am ready, I have been ready to f**k. It’s hard. It’s like global warming,” disclosed Kimani.

“It is a bad idea to date celebrities I have tried it one time in my life, it’s hard because you have to start thinking about who is watching or who is paying attention. Honestly, I thought it was a good idea at first because we have so much in common like if I’m in the studio late they will understand that you are in the studio late.

“Because there are some guys who hear you are in the studio at 2 am they think you are with some guy. There are certain cool things like having many things in common but honestly, I don’t want that. There are too many groupies. Yo! It’s real. These guys have all the girls in the world at their disposal,’’ she added.

Speaking during an interview after her breakup with the Nigerian video producer and director she revealed that she was not ready to get into a relationship just yet.

‘’Honestly, I feel like a virgin right now. My love life has actually been non-existent. I’ve not been in a relationship for like six months now and I haven’t tried to bother like to try find someone else,” added Kimani.

Leave a Comment…

comments