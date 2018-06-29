‘I Ran With My Phone’ — Man Narrates How He Swiftly Escaped Otedola Bridge Tanker Fire

A tanker laden with fuel caught fire this evening on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, on the bridge near the Otedola Housing Estate, claiming lots of lives and cars.

At Least 50 Cars Confirmed To Have Been Burnt, 9 Bodies Recovered, Commuters Dead! According to unconfirmed reports, a school bus boarding kids reportedly got burnt too.

A man whose car got burnt in the explosion has told when he saw the tanker fall and when he quickly took his phone and left his car when he saw fuel gushing out.

According to him, he also told another man parked behind him to run out, but he refused.