I Sang At Last Election Doesn’t Mean I Won’t Say The Truth – Angry Olamide Comes For FG, Politicians

Popular Nigerian rapper, Olamide, has taken to his verified Twitter page to narrate his frustrations about how things are going in the country under a government he sang for during the 2015 general elections.

The Lagos-based rapper who wrote in pidgin wrote on how, now that the World Cup is over, Nigerians need to ask politicians what their plans are for the country.

He wrote; “Naija una try no cry abeg … Dj soon all done promise free show .. homecoming quills way .. World Cup is over let’s face the politicians Wetin be their plan as we de move fwrd so … dem say we carry World Cup for poverty how far na ???”

Writing further, Olamide then asked the politicians to state their plans for the populace anytime they come out to campaign, adding that the people will then state what they want hereby making sure everyone is happy at the end of the day.

He wrote; “Moving fwrd ema state agenda yin we go de tick am together as una de do am one by one like ambode.. come with ur plans, we state our needs,we meet in the middle and every1 is happy.”

Olamide said that not all Nigerian presidents are wicked. The problem lies with contractors who are given projects to do in the budget.

He wrote; “If dem done release budget we want de get notification and who dem award the contract to so when dem no do d work we fit locate dem go house make turn de start like this . Make we de see road… no be so all d president wey done come n go mumu n wicked reach!”

Baddo also wants bad SARS officers to be retrained. “And ah beg make dem educate the bad eggs for sars or make dem go de do farming.. we can’t rely on oil money only .”

Many were surprised that Olamide came out to speak out against the government seeing that he is close to the ruling APC. He explained that he will always say the truth.

“I sing for last election no mean say I no go talk when the people no de happy . Everyone is important and should be heard,this is democracy ji masun.”

