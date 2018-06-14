I Thought Of Committing Suicide When I Got Burnt – Actress Shares Inspiring Story Of A Man

The burn survivor, Obum

Popular Nollywood actress, Kenny George has taken to her Instagram page to share an inspiring story of a man identified as Kay Obum, who got third degree burn, and thought of committing suicide to end his misery.

Here’s how she narrated the story in full;

“I was a very handsome kid growing up with a lot of self confidence. You know; the dark and handsome, smart and brilliant kinda confidence. But at the age of 10, I experienced what changed my perception about life: I got burnt, an accident caused by a lantern at home. I was bed-ridden for a whole year and eventually got discharged of 3rd degree burns.

Everything that made sense to me changed, all I used to love made no sense anymore because I had no idea how to live in my new skin. It was a difficult period; kids saw me they’d run and cry, walking in the streets, people would stare and say sorry.

Do u know how many times I was denied taking a look at myself in the mirror? How many times I have been to surgery in different orthopedics, both in and out of the country? Couple of times I thought of committing suicide.

At a point, I tried opening accounts on several social sites looking for new friends who could understand me, only for me to realize I was trying to force friendships and all I was looking for were attention and pity when I should be self motivated.

My mom is the real MVP, she spent a lot of money buying drugs, fruits and other stuff to make sure my recovery process was smooth. Not to mention that the night I got burnt and she also got burnt in her hands and legs; she wasn’t going to watch her son get consumed in flames! She even went as far as taking loans from banks to make sure I’m alive. My love for her is incredible!

But now, I guess alot of things did change, I have a mind of my own, I am happy, respectful, taking one step at a time, I learnt how to cope with myself, accommodate people and also love myself. Most importantly believing and hoping on unending love and grace of God upon my life which brought about my blog, www.kayobum.blogspot.com to inspire those that think like I used to.

Trust me, it’s not easy living with scars lol, just imagine if you do have a small kitchen knife slice on your skin, you will try as much as possible to get it cleaned up, imagine mine! Nevertheless, I’m thankful I’m alive to share my story, my scars mean one thing: I SURVIVED! The Psychology I studied in school didn’t heal me, God did.”

