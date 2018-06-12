I Used To Hawk Groundnut, Wash Windscreen In Lagos Traffic – Super Eagles Star, Wilfred Ndidi

While speaking in an exclusive interview with ESPN FC, Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, said he used to hawk groundnut for his mother and also wash windshields in Lagos traffic.

The Leicester star who has travelled with the national team to Russia for the 2018 World Cup, said he hawked different types of fruits and foodstuff ranging from pepper to tomatoes.

“At that time, I was jack of all trade while my mum was selling, I’ll go and hawk for her. I sold different types of fruits and not even only fruit; I sold peppers, tomatoes, I sold groundnuts. Sometimes, they call me ‘omo elepa’. That is groundnut boy.

“And then sometimes, when I finish selling, I go to do a quick one for myself. I go for wiping glass of cars, cleaning and If I see I’m not making money, I can quickly go to buy pure water and start selling there. I was doing so many things; I was really doing so many things but it was okay.”

Ndidi said the highest he ever earned during his traffic hawking days was N3,000. “My best, I would say was making N3000. I finished selling so quick. I went to do the wiping thing for myself, just four different things I did in a day,” the midfielder said.

He added; “I was so happy going home because I was saving to buy my football shoes.”

