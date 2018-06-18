Politics, Trending

I want to build a retirement home for Buhari at my expense – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri in a response to people, who have asked him to stop criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari and instead proffer suggestions to the president, has said his only suggested solution is for Buhari to go back to aura.

The former aide of former president Goodluck Jonathan said this via is Twitter handle on Sunday. According to Omokri, he was willing to build a retirement home for Buhari at his own expense.

The author said this via his Twitter handle and here is what he wrote;

Reacting to the statement, some Nigerians were of the opinion that Omokri should keep his criticisms to himself, whereas others urged him to go on, as Buhari must have stumbled on some of them.

See reactions below


