I want to build a retirement home for Buhari at my expense – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri in a response to people, who have asked him to stop criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari and instead proffer suggestions to the president, has said his only suggested solution is for Buhari to go back to aura.

The former aide of former president Goodluck Jonathan said this via is Twitter handle on Sunday. According to Omokri, he was willing to build a retirement home for Buhari at his own expense.

Buharists complain that I‘m not a constructive critic and are asking me to provide some constructive criticism. The only constructive criticism that Buhari needs from me is my offer to construct a retirement home, at my expense, for Buhari in Daura for his use starting from 2019. — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 17, 2018

Some people say I should stop criticizing Buhari and instead proffer suggestions to him on the solution to the multiplicity of problems that have emerged during his watch. I accept the challenge. My suggested solution to Buhari is this-GO BACK TO DAURA. YOU ARE THE PROBLEM! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 17, 2018

Reacting to the statement, some Nigerians were of the opinion that Omokri should keep his criticisms to himself, whereas others urged him to go on, as Buhari must have stumbled on some of them.

See reactions below

Reno I like you but this tweet is flawed. Buhari is not our problem, the problem of Nigeria is Nigerians and the solution is Nigerians. This blame game is obsolete. — Onyebuchi Maduwuba (@babara05) June 17, 2018

Criticise the process.. that is what opposition is all about. Some will just be quiet and when it is time for election, they come up saying all manner of trash… keep criticizing, they are listening. — verity lar (@verity_lar) June 17, 2018

Buhari never seen anything good from his predecessors, as such, he should not expect us to see from his. Up till now he is blaming everyone for his incompetent. What has he done differently? Corruption!Boosting about economy growth which cannot be seen in the life of ordinary ppl — Raphaelike (@Raphaelike1) June 18, 2018