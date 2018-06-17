Entertainment, Gossip

“I was always broke when I was with Five Star Music” – Skiibii

When Skiibii Mayana announced that he was leaving Five Star Music last year, music lovers wondered how he would survive alone.

The singer said he had become a better musician and person since parting ways with his former bosses, Kcee and his brother, E-Money.

“I am hundred per cent a better person since I left Five Star Music. When I was at Five Star, I didn’t think I could shoot a video on my own.

“But it is a different story now. Apart from music, I can do a lot of things on my own.

“Now, I can take care of my family and pay salaries. When I was with Five Star, I didn’t always have money; I was a boy.

“If I went to a show, we would share the money and my percentage couldn’t take care of my responsibilities.”

Admitting that he was yet to do a lot this year, he said he had plans to release four more songs before the year ends.

He said, “I have not done a lot this year. I have just released one song, Skibobo, but I plan to drop four songs before the year runs out.

“I have been busy with other things, which have affected my music. But from this month, I will start putting out new materials.”

According to him, anytime he remembers his days in Surulere, Lagos, he is always thankful to God.

Skiibii recalled, “I started from nothing. At the time I was staying in Surulere, we had 32 rooms and one toilet.

“But I have my own house now. I am a proud of myself and my family is happy for me.

“Even before I became Skiibii, I was working hard. Kcee saw me and told his manager to look for me. I met with them and we started doing things together.”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Churchill responds to Tonto Dikeh’s father’s day message – “I’m a proud Father”

Months after getting engaged, beautiful U.I student dies of malaria (Photo)

“World cup is not for boys” – Patoranking reacts to Super Eagles’ loss to Croatia

Mikel Obi’s Russian wife, Olga Diyachenko, reacts to Super Eagles’ loss

Man travels from Lagos to Uyo to propose to his Makeup Artist Girlfriend (Photos)

Nadia Buari shares adorable video with her husband, reveals they now have 4 kids

World Cup 2018: Faces of disappointed Nigerians at the Kaliningrad stadium in Russia

John Dumelo shades the hell out of Super Eagles & Nigerians after their loss to Croatia

Mercy Aigbe Shades Estranged Husband, Lanre Gentry In Father’s Day Message

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *