“I went to get my PVC”- Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde reveals she has never voted in any Nigerian election

Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, 40, revealed today that she has never voted before in the country’s election and neither has she ever tried to.

She made this revelation after collecting her Permanent Voter’s Card, PVC, today. Sharing a photo of herself with her PVC at the collection centre, she thanked Debola Williams for encouraging her to get her PVC and carry out her civic duty.

She wrote:

Today I went to get my PVC. This is a Big deal for me. I’ve Never Voted or tried to. Phew…it’s taken a lot to get here for me. Thanks my bro @debolalagos for picking me up and @mipad100 for ensuring I go through with this. As a kid, my Mum beat me mercilessly for thinking of going near a voting point. There was violence and some neighbours died… Never broken out of that experience till today.
The whole exercise took barely 15mins and was very peaceful. Phew!
What has your experience registering been?
