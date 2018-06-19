Metro News, Trending

IDPs are getting killed but the political class is more interested in Ekiti election – Senator

Kaduna state lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, who is known to be very vocal on social media, has criticised the attitude of the political class in handling the plight of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.

According to Mr Shehu Sani, three thousand five hundred IDPs were forced to migrate from Zamfara to Katsina, but few days after 31 were exterminated by a suicide bomber in Danbua. The senator says instead, the attention and interest of the political class is in Ekiti elections and Abuja Convention.

See what he wrote via his Twitter handle

Meanwhile,Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was in Ekiti State today to flag off the Governorship campaign of APC candidate, Dr. Kayode fayemi, for the July 14, 2018 Governorship election.

See photos

 


