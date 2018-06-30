‘If I must brush before kissing you in the morning, we are not meant for each other’ – Chidinma

Nigerian singer Chidinma Ekile, who is currently in a relationship with Kizz Daniel says ‘If I must brush before kissing you in the morning, we are not meant for each other’.

Do Y’all agree with her ?

Chidinma is the toast to everyone in the entertainment industry, even the fans love her because of her amazing talent and her beauty which keeps glowing.

Chidinma Ekile is also the perfect girlfriend for Kiss Daniel, for reasons which include the fact she’s petite and every guy loves a petite girl, they both are talented and come from the same industry and both look good together.

