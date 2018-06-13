If I Were President, I Would Arrest Obasanjo – Ex-Gov. Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole

While speaking at an event in honour of late Chief MKO Abiola’s family which was chaired by Femi Falana, former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomole, said he would have arrested and prosecuted former President Olusegun Obasanjo if he were President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a report by THISDAY , the influential politician who weighed in over the faceoff between President Buhari and Obasanjo, urged Buhari to investigate and jail the former president, should he be found to have dipped his hands in public treasury.

Oshiomhole said; “He should be arrested if he has committed any offence. He arrested many of us. So, if we are celebrating Chief Gani Fawehinmi, we have compelling reasons to do so. In all of these, we didn’t pay any money to Gani or Falana. They defended us pro bono.

“Gani is not here today, but his spirit is here. Falana is here and today, I am standing. Even the president who was in charge then, he is now complaining that they want to harass him. He was harassing me and he got me arrested.

“He thought he himself would not be arrested? If I were the president I would arrest him. We are all Nigerians. I remember one day I told him, I said ‘President Obasanjo, we made you president. You did not make me a Nigerian.

“’You are our creation; I am not your creation. You must listen’. But he thought he would be in power forever and he tried to take us on the way to Zimbabwe. He was a reluctant Head of State, became president for two terms and he wanted to do a third term because a cockroach licking palm oil would never lick enough.”

Oshiomhole added that when he was accused by Obasanjo of behaving as if I was an alternate president; and he was running the NLC like a parallel government that wanted to overthrow his government.

“The late Abiola would be smiling not just for the honour done him by the president, but that Frank Kokori who was very young then, deployed the instrumentality of oil workers to support the progressive mission of the civil society.

He said: “It is not the position you occupy but the role that you play that will define your place in history. This man was never an NLC president but he is the only unionist invited to the investiture.

“So, we just consulted among ourselves, few of us who benefited from Gani’s leadership by using the instrument of the law to confront evil leaders…at the NLC, we were so efficient at causing troubles but too poor to procure the services of legal titans like Gani and Falana but who would always come and defend us pro bono. So, we felt that on the eve of his investiture, we should gather and celebrate him.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria