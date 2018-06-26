Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

If Nigeria wins Argentina, I’m dropping my nudes — Nigerian Lady

Nigeria vs. Argentina is underway.. and a beautiful Nigerian Lady has declared that she’d be dropping her nude picture if and only if, Nigeria manages to defeat Argentina.

Taking to her twitter page, she wrote: “If Nigeria wins – I’m dropping my nudes”

Rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz the Bahd Guy, paid a visit to the Super Eagles training camp in Russia ahead of the World Cup clash with the Lionel Messi-led Argentina side.

The singer shared photos of his visit on his Instagram page on Tuesday and captioned it, “Brought some good luck to the Super Eagles for today’s game!”

He revealed that the morale of the players is very high.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Timi Dakolo & Son mugged by vikings in Russia

Ahmed Musa vows to score against Argentina today

Teenage Actress, Regina Daniels dazzles in Super Eagles Jersey (Photos)

Juliet Ibrahim wishes Super Eagles luck ahead of match against Argentina today

Regina Daniels Dazzles In Super Eagles Jersey (Photos)

Paul Okoye Tells Nigerians To Talk About Herdsmen Killings Even If Super Eagles Wins Argentina

Cee-c Steps out Looking Classy and Stunning in New Photos

Uriel Bags Endorsement Deal From Chinese Clothing Company

Nigerian celebrities react to killings in Plateau state

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *