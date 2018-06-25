Entertainment

If Only D’banj Saw This Comment On His Instagram Page 5 Weeks Ago! (Photos)

5 weeks earlier, D’banj shared a video with his son walking by the side of his pool in his Ikoyi residence and a fan warned him about the dangers of having a pool around kids.

If only he had seen it. Such a sad story! 

A Son Of A Lion Is A 🦁 ⭐️⭐️⭐️@danieldthird

A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on


