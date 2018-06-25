By Young EntertainmentJune 25, 2018 If Only D’banj Saw This Comment On His Instagram Page 5 Weeks Ago! (Photos) 5 weeks earlier, D’banj shared a video with his son walking by the side of his pool in his Ikoyi residence and a fan warned him about the dangers of having a pool around kids. If only he had seen it. Such a sad story! A Son Of A Lion Is A 🦁 ⭐️⭐️⭐️@danieldthird A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on May 22, 2018 at 12:02am PDT This pool in Dbanj house was always a hazard to a baby and adult alike. So sad. 💔 pic.twitter.com/zr36gK3cRJ — Charles Onyemakonor (@ceonigeria) June 24, 2018 <iframe src='http://adx1.twinpine.adatrix.com/get.ad? adx=1&zone=/24/25/78&random=RANDOM_NUMBER&width=${zone.width}&height=${zone.height}&adClient=/1/1/1&cat=/' framespacing='0' frameborder='no' scrolling='no' width='${zone.width}' height='${zone.height}'> <a href="http://adx1.twinpine.adatrix.com/click.ad?adx=1&zone=/24/25/78&random=RANDOM_NUMBER" target="_blank"><img src="http://adx1.twinpine.adatrix.com/deliver.ad? adx=1&zone=/24/25/78&random=RANDOM_NUMBER&width=${zone.width}&height=${zone.height}&type=image&cat=/" border="0" width="${zone.width}" height="${zone.height}"/></a> </iframe> Ad ==> LEARN How A Young Unemployed Graduate Makes 235K Monthly Online Legally, In This Recession Period. Click Here! Previous articleDaughters of billionaire, Indimi at war as one sets to wed the other’s ex Next articleD’banj May Face Legal Punishments Over Son’s Death You may also like Mercy Johnson Okojie shed tears as she buries her mum (photos) ‘Please say a prayer for me, I’ve been sick and I’d be checking myself into a hospital later today’ – Ifu Ennada Nollywood Producer, Emem Isong is now into clothing business How DBanj’s son drowned in a pool while he was in USA; How a fan warned him about the pool few weeks ago. Outrage after president labels God as ‘Stupid’ and ‘Son of a b*tch’. OAP Lolo replies follower who criticized her outfit to an event. Nigerian woman defends DBanj’s wife, says she should not be blamed over son’s death Photos of the cake Russians sculptured in the likeness of Lionel Messi for his birthday “Perpetrators of Plateau attack will be brought to Justice” – President Buhari. Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.