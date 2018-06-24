Entertainment

“If women are truly supporting women, there won’t be an Epidemic of Sidechicks” – Relationship expert, Joro Olomofin

Popular Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olomofin has shared his thoughts on why men cheat and have extramarital affairs. Read below;

Men are scum, Men are scum. This has become the mantra of a lot of ladies today. There is no lie that Most extramarital affairs are initiated by men. Yes , we’re allowed to blame men. Most men don’t know any better. Infact a lot weren’t raised to be monogamous in nature. But I’ve never heard the saying “ Men supporting men” or “men empowerment”. Women empowerment has become a movement and a thing of beauty to observe because of the inequalities in the society towards women. But if women were truly supporting other women , why do most women sleep with a married man knowing the damage it does to the wife (woman) . Is this women supporting women? We have a long way to go in women supporting women in Nigeria if a woman can’t say simple NO to give another woman peace of mind and happiness. If women are truly supporting women, there won’t be an Epidemic of Sidechicks.


