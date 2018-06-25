Entertainment

If you are short, then you’re not my type – Actress Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, who recently bought herself a white Toyota Venza has revealed the kind of man she can never get married to.

In an interview with The Sun, the light-skinned actress said she would never touch a short man with a ten foot pole because she has a thing for tall, dark and handsome men.

In her words;

“I would never marry a man who doesn’t trust me, because trust supersedes love. I also don’t want to be associated with a short man.

I can’t marry any of such men. If you are short, then you’re not my type.” On what she looks out for in a man; I’ll go for a tall, dark and handsome guy with correct body build. My kind of man doesn’t have to be so rich, money is not love.”


