Entertainment, Gossip

“If you bleach to impress a man, you’ll lose him when your skin gets damaged”– Nollywood Actress Vera Gerald

Nigerian actress/advertising model, Vera Gerald, has released stunning new photos on her IG page.

The talented actress and brand model shared the photos which shows her flawless skin and advised black people who are fond of changing their skin color to light skin to stop, because the habit is now making most people think every light skin person bleached their skin.

Vera Gerald

She wrote:

“Maybe the Nigerian Govt should also follow in the steps of Ghana which recently banned bleaching products in the country. It appears that these days, everyone is light skinned- even those whose mothers and fathers are charcoal black.“My light skin is natural, and i won’t have cared if it was black because I really do admire people with clean black skin as well; however it’s becoming a big embarrassment to me when I meet new people and they’re asking me, “What cream do you use, I want to have a skin as light as yours”.

Vera Gerald

“I don’t know if any of you naturally light-skinned people can relate . Please, whatever skin complexion you were born with, learn to appreciate it. There is more to you than your skin colour. Being light skinned will not make you more attractive than the person with a lovely black skin.

Vera Gerald

It’s pointless trying to impress any man by bleaching, because he doesn’t want you the way God created you. If you need to bleach to impress a man and keep him, you will eventually lose him when your skin gets damaged. And your previously lovely dark skinned would have been lost for the right people to admire. God doesn’t make a mistake. Believe in yourself. #embraceyourbody.”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Some Nigerians are shocked after comedienne, Chigul revealed that she’s 42 years old

Man flies his girlfriend all the way to Greece just to propose to her (Photos)

How a Doctor died watching Nigeria vs. Argentina match

“My marriage to Obasanjo’s son, a nightmare! He abandoned me during our honeymoon…hates touching me – Wife

Nigerian School Teacher lay curse on whoever defecated all over her school, sets their faeces on fire (Photos)

‘Beautiful Billionaire Brides’, Hauwa And Meram Indimi At Their ‘Kamu’ Ceremonies

Nigerian man reveals how having a panic attack saved him from F.sars officials

Quintuplets graduate from the same university together (Photos)

Music: DJ Neptune Ft. Kizz Daniel – Wait

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *