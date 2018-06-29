Entertainment, Gossip

Ifu Ennada blasts troll for saying Alex brought her misfortune

Ifu-Ennada is certainly not one to keep quiet when trolls come for her on social media, she gives it back to them in full force.

Few days ago, she shared a video of herself and co-housemate, Alex dancing in anticipation of the match between Nigeria and Argentina in the 2018 World Cup.

A follower of hers commented referring to Alex as bad luck and warned Ifu to be wary of her.

See below:

As expected, Ifu Ennada clapped back at the troll in full force.

Read her reply below:

Watch the video that started the altercation:

