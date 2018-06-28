Entertainment, Gossip

Iggy Azalea flaunts her portable backside in skimpy shorts. (Photos)

Australian rapper, Iggy Azalea was spotted in a revealing outfit as she took to the streets in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old flaunted her enviable physique in tiny maroon shorts that flaunted her curves and a graphic tee as she stopped to fill up her luxury SUV at a local gas station.

Photos below ;
iggy azalea

iggy azalea

iggy azalea

Iggy Azalea has clearly been dealing with some label issues as of late and its been playing with her happy state.

A few weeks back when she was posting some more nude photos, she defended her right by saying it’s the only avenue where she has control.

“Say what you want about me posting pictures on instagram but honestly, it gives me something else creative i can focus on,” she tweeted. “Most days i want my project to drop, yesterday! but i dont get to make those choices.”

iggy azalea

iggy azalea

iggy azalea

