Entertainment

Iggy Azalea Strips Naked for New Fashion Nova Campaign

IGGY Azalea has posed nude in her sexiest photoshoot to date… to advertise shoes.

From the photos shared on her Instagram, the Fancy rapper is seen completely naked and wearing only a pair of cotton socks and strappy heels, in what’s believed to be a sexy new campaign for Fashion Nova.

“Sometimes all you need is a good pair of heels @fashionnova,” she captioned one of the photos, both of which had gotten over a million likes from her followers.

The rapper had previously shot racy lingerie campaign for the online fashion store, but now have taken things up a few notch.

See the photos below.

-Gisreel


