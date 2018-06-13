Local News, News Feed

IGP Idris Approves Request To Inspect SARS’ Detention Cells Nationwide

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has approved the independent audit of detention cells in all police commands including those of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The approval is coming on the back of a request by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to gain access to cells in all police commands and formations in Nigeria in order to “oversee human rights situation of detainees”.

Allegations of human rights abuse have been levelled against SARS operatives and policemen generally.

Currently, there is an ongoing campaign on social media to scrap the police outfit.

But a statement by the Head of Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit, PCRRU, ACP Shogunle said the visits to the detention cells will help address the human rights situation of detainees.

 “The Inspector-General of @PoliceNG has approved the request of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to commence an independent audit of detention cells in all police commands and formations in Nigeria including those of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS),” the statement read.

“These visits will enable the NHRC oversee the human rights situation of detainees as well as undertake general audit of the state of @PoliceNG detention facilities (cells) in the country.

“This exercise is part of the NHRC 2018 audit of police detention centers in Nigeria.

“Citizens are reminded that the @PoliceNG_PCRRU is available 24/7 to receive complaints of police misconducts via any of the following channels; Calls Only: 0805 700 0001, 0805 700 0002 | SMS and WhatsApp Only: 0805 700 0003 | BBM: 58A2B5DE | Facebook: (link: http://www.facebook.com/PolicePCRRU)facebook.com/PolicePCRRU.”


You may also like

Watch As Popular Actor, Ijebuu Escapes Death From A Burning AC Unit In His Hotel Room (Video)

Nigerian Military To Retire 320 Men Next Week

Court Sacks Kogi Senator With Immediate Effect

Ex-Presidential Aide, Omokri Reacts To Tinubu’s Comment On Buhari Deserving A 2nd Term

Top 7 Nigerian Billionaires Who Do Not Like To Show Off Their Billions (Photos)

Beautiful Nigerian Actress Dramatically Becomes Car Mechanic (Photos)

BREAKING News: IGP Approves Request To Audit Police/SARS’ Detention Cells Nationwide

World Cup 2018: Photos Of Lionel Messi Haircuts By Serbian Barber Go Viral On Social Media

Awesome: Ex-Beauty Queen, Belladonna Obialor Releases Charming Photos For Her Birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *