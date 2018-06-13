IGP Idris Approves Request To Inspect SARS’ Detention Cells Nationwide

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has approved the independent audit of detention cells in all police commands including those of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The approval is coming on the back of a request by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to gain access to cells in all police commands and formations in Nigeria in order to “oversee human rights situation of detainees”.

Allegations of human rights abuse have been levelled against SARS operatives and policemen generally.

Currently, there is an ongoing campaign on social media to scrap the police outfit.

The Inspector-General of @PoliceNG has approved the request of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to commence an independent audit of detention cells in all police commands and formations in Nigeria including those of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). — Government of Nigeria (@AsoRock) June 13, 2018

2/ These visits will enable the NHRC oversee the human rights situation of detainees as well as undertake general audit of the state of @PoliceNG detention facilities (cells) in the country. This exercise is part of the NHRC 2018 audit of police detention centers in Nigeria. — Government of Nigeria (@AsoRock) June 13, 2018

3/ The NHRC was established by the Nigeria Human Right Commission (NHRC) ACT, 1995 as amended to deal with all matters relating to promotion, protection and enforcement of human rights in #Nigeria. — Government of Nigeria (@AsoRock) June 13, 2018

4/ Citizens are reminded that the @PoliceNG_PCRRU is available 24/7 to receive complaints of police misconducts via any of the following channels;

Calls Only: 0805 700 0001, 0805 700 0002 | SMS and WhatsApp Only: 0805 700 0003 | BBM: 58A2B5DE | Facebook: https://t.co/VN9eSMDvMU — Government of Nigeria (@AsoRock) June 13, 2018

But a statement by the Head of Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit, PCRRU, ACP Shogunle said the visits to the detention cells will help address the human rights situation of detainees.