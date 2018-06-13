IGP Idris Ibrahim approves request by Human Rights group to audit all SARS detention cells in Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim has approved the request of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to commence an independent audit of detention cells in all police commands and formations in Nigeria including those of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

According to the government of Nigeria, this makes it possible for the NHRC oversee the human rights situation of detainees as well as undertake general audit of the state of Police detention facilities (cells) in the country. It made this announcement via its official Twitter handle on Wednesday, saying, this exercise is part of the NHRC 2018 audit of police detention centers in Nigeria.

See tweets

NOTICE:

The Inspector-General of @PoliceNG has approved the request of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to commence an independent audit of detention cells in all police commands and formations in Nigeria including those of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). — Government of Nigeria (@AsoRock) June 13, 2018

The NHRC was established by the Nigeria Human Right Commission (NHRC) ACT, 1995 as amended to deal with all matters relating to promotion, protection and enforcement of human rights in Nigeria.

While this may be a welcomed development but some Nigerians are worried that this may lead to police, hurriedly executing detainees in order to get rid of evidence. Others, were of the opinion, that it may also lead to detainees being hurried charged to court, then sent to prison. Adding that, prisons should be added to the visit.

See reactions

I just hope they will not begin to hurriedly execute detainees in order to get rid of evidence of their atrocities such as unwarranted arrests, incarceration and extortion. @segalink @citizen_gavel @UNHumanRights @BBCAfrica @CNN — Kachi Jack (@kachijack) June 13, 2018

Or hurriedly arraign them in court and remand them in prison custody. This audit should include prisons to know how long innocent people have been awaiting trial! — OLAOFE Esq. (@Syndicate61) June 13, 2018