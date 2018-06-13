Metro News, Trending

IGP Idris Ibrahim approves request by Human Rights group to audit all SARS detention cells in Nigeria

 

 

Image result for igp idris ibrahim

The Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim has approved the request of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to commence an independent audit of detention cells in all police commands and formations in Nigeria including those of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

According to the government of Nigeria, this makes it possible for the NHRC oversee the human rights situation of detainees as well as undertake general audit of the state of Police detention facilities (cells) in the country. It made this announcement via its official Twitter handle on Wednesday, saying, this exercise is part of the NHRC 2018 audit of police detention centers in Nigeria.

See tweets

The NHRC was established by the Nigeria Human Right Commission (NHRC) ACT, 1995 as amended to deal with all matters relating to promotion, protection and enforcement of human rights in Nigeria.

While this may be a welcomed development but some Nigerians are worried that this may lead to police, hurriedly executing detainees in order to get rid of evidence. Others, were of the opinion, that it may also lead to detainees being hurried charged to court, then sent to prison. Adding that, prisons should be added to the visit.
See reactions


You may also like

You must rollover subscribers unfinished or unused data subscription – NCC to Telecoms

Nigerian Lady exposes Pastor who cursed her for refusing to date him

Lady Drags Her Fiancée On The Ground In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos

Nigerian Man Reveals Why He Buried His Father In A N32M BMW Jeep

Officers of SARS threatening to shoot Nigerian Singer, African China (Video)

Latest Update: Alizee’s husband to DANE to undergo DNA screening

TV Host fired after Viewers reportedly complained her Dress was Inappropriate for Ramadan

Nigerian Lady rains curses on a man who sent her friend request after insulting her sister

“Once A Guy Sleeps With Me, He Become Wretched For Life”- Slay Queen makes shocking revelation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *