Politics, Trending

I’ll put you in a small monkey cage with a big horny chimpanzee – FFK to Oshiomole

Former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole, at an event held in honour of late MKO Abiola’s family was quoted to have said he would arrest ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo if were Nigeria’s president.

Oshiomhole urged President Muhammadu Buhari to probe and arrest the former president “if he has committed any offence”.

The former president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said: “He should be arrested if he has committed any offence. He arrested many of us. So, if we are celebrating Chief Gani Fawehinmi, we have compelling reasons to do so. In all of these, we didn’t pay any money to Gani or Falana. They defended us pro bono.

Obviously reacting to the statement via his Twitter handle said he would put Oshiomole  you in a small monkey cage with a big horny chimpanzee, if he was president.

See his tweet below


