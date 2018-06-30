“I’m Not Praying For Nigeria” – Peeshaun Skuki

Peeshaun, one half of music duo, Skuki has slammed those advocating for prayers for Nigeria.According to him,Nigeria doesn’t need prayers it needs her citizens to have sense and a good heart.

He wrote:

“If anybody sends me a ‘PRAY FOR NIGERIA’ post again, I swear I’ll block you.

Right now Nigeria doesn’t need you to pray for her, Nigeria needs you to have SENSE and a GOOD HEART.

.

I have already prayed for Nigeria, and GOD HAS LONG ANSWERED MY PRAYERS.

God has told me to go out there and be kind to the next man!

God has told me to consider the safety of my fellow man in anything I am doing. He has told me to be fair to my fellow man in life and business.

.

HIS PROTECTION over me is enough for me, I do not need to CURSE and BIND any enemies.

How can you join hands and fight for a better Nigeria, when you see all your neighbors as potential enemies.

Can’t you see that 95% of your PASTORS PREACH HATE MORE THAN THEY PREACH LOVE?

.

They preach MONEY more than they preach GOD.

.

Like I said before, we are still under-estimating how much we need to come together and fight for our safety and future”.