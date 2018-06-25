I’m raging in anger right now – Efe reacts to killings in Plateau villages

Big brother Naija 2017 winner, Efe Ejeba has reacted to the attacks carried out by Fulani Herdsmen in Plateau state which saw about 86 persons killed and 50 houses burnt.

The attacks were carried out on 11 communities in the Gashish District by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Angered by the continous attacks, Efe shared on social media:

“The killings in Plateau State must stop… how can people go to bury their dead be killed too.

“How much can we endure… that’s how the “Dogon Nahawa” killings have been forgotten.

“2019 is coming and we might repeat our mistakes again. I’m raging in anger right now. May God rest their souls. Amen

*Benue State also*”

The affected councils, Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Jos South, were immediately placed under a dusk-to-dawn curfew by the state government.

The Police Command in Plateau state confirms the attack: “Sequel to the attack in the Gashish District of Barkin Ladi LGA yesterday (Saturday) June 23, 2018, the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Jos, Undie Adie, after deploying more personnel in the district sent a search and rescue team from the Command headquarters today (Sunday) for an on-the-spot assessment.

“The team headed by ACP Edeh John of the Department of Operations had also the DPO of the Barkin Ladi Division and a Unit Commander from Mopol 38. After a careful search of the villages attacked in the District, the following were discovered: 86 persons altogether were killed, six people injured, 50 houses burnt, 15 motorcycles and two motor vehicles also burnt.

“The team also carried out a detailed deployment. Corpses were released to the families for burial. The command earlier in the day confirmed only 11 people dead as the result of the attacks due to the information at its disposal before the arrival of the search and rescue team from the Barkin Ladi LGA. This is to update members of the public of the situation as regards the attacks in the Gashish District as promised earlier on.”

Also, there were fears that some soldiers were missing during the attack but the Commander of the Special Military Task Force codenamed Operation Safe Haven, Maj. Gen. Anthony Atolagbe, dismissed the report. He said, “it’s not true, no soldier died and no soldier is missing.”

