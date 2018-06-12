Incredible! UNIZIK Students Design An Aerodynamically Stable Mini Version Formula 1 Car

The car built by the students

A popular Twitter page, Trends Of Nigeria, has taken to the social networking platform to share photos of some young Nigerians who just made the country proud with their impressive display of talent.

According to a Twitter account, the young men who are students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka in Anambra state, created an aerodynamically stable mini version formula one car.

A caption of the post reads, “Meet Okoyenta Augustus, Okeke Chukwuebuka, Ofoegbu Kenechukwu, Ibekwe Ebenezer and Ezeani Chikeluba students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Nigeria who designed an aerodynamically stable mini version formula one car. Nice one guys.”

See more photos below;

