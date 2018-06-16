Entertainment, Gossip

Indimi daughters fly private jet back to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia (Photos)

It’s no doubt that they are one of the wealthiest families in the country… with their line tied to that of the President by conjugal bliss.

The Indimis are known to be a family of wealth and class and they never fail in showing their wealth… in a somewhat modest way…

The daughters of Maiduguri billionaire, Mohammed Indimi have been photoed in his private as they fly back home after observing the Ramadan fast in Saudi Arabia.

The Indimi daughters are quite virtuous women who have made modesty the new sexy…

Checkout their stunning photos below:

