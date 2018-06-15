Instagram Is No Longer Alerting People When You Screenshot Their Stories

Instagram has now announced that it is dropping one of its other features. The screenshot notifications, which told people if you had screenshot their story, had been trialled for months but now Instagram has cancelled the rollout without giving a reason for the move.

During its trial period, it wasn’t clear who had access to the feature. Some users got a pop-up warning saying that “next time you take a screenshot or screen recording, the person who posted the story will be able to see it.”

Instagram is yet to comment on the decision to cancel the trial period, but people are already rejoicing that they can go back to creeping without fear or being caught.

-Vibzn