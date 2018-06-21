Interesting photo of a Catholic priest and his Muslim mother goes viral

This quite interesting photo of a Catholic priest wit his mother is currently trending on social media – the photo was shared by a Facebook user during the Ramadan celebration in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

According to the user, the priest and his mother had met during the Ramadan ending days ago and after he drove her back home, they decided to pose for the camera – the priest’s mother, according to the user, is a devout Muslim.

The user wrote:

“Her son drove her home following the Ramadan ending Eid Prayer in Freetown this morning. Afterwards, both took this picture. Her son is the catholic bishop and she is a devout Muslim.”

