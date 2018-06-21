Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Interesting photo of a Catholic priest and his Muslim mother goes viral

This quite interesting photo of a Catholic priest wit his mother is currently trending on social media – the photo was shared by a Facebook user during the Ramadan celebration in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

According to the user, the priest and his mother had met during the Ramadan ending days ago and after he drove her back home, they decided to pose for the camera – the priest’s mother, according to the user, is a devout Muslim.

The user wrote:

“Her son drove her home following the Ramadan ending Eid Prayer in Freetown this morning. Afterwards, both took this picture. Her son is the catholic bishop and she is a devout Muslim.”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Super Eagles midfielder, Raheem Lawal shares photo of the house he just built for his mum

Toyin Abraham apologizes to Mercy Aigbe, they follow each other back on Instagram

President Buhari breaks down in tears over Azare market fire in Bauchi

Nkechi Blessing flaunts her newly acquired Toyota Venza (Photos)

“When I slide in a girl’s DM, I do it with respect” – Don Jazzy

Peter Psquare Surprises His Wife With A Range Rover SUV

XXXTentacion’s Murder: 22-year-old tattoo artist arrested

Toyin Abraham apologizes to Mercy Aigbe, as they follow each other back on IG

“Baby girl for life” – Ceec Says As She Shares Major Throwback Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *