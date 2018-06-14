Internet Sensation, Taju Shows Swag In New Pictures

The video of Taju, the cute 5-year old boy went viral. The cute Yoruba kid became an instant social media hit the moment his video trying to speak English hit the internet because he hasn’t been to school before.

Celebrities started searching for him to send him to school, the likes of, AY Makun, Don Jazzy, Falz, Adeniyi Johnson, Mo Abudu, Funmi Awelewa, Alibaba and others.

According to comedian AY other celebs have also contributed towards Taju, to send him to school. A huge thank you actress, Funmi Awelewa who went through a whole of stress to make sure she finds Taju.

See his latest photos below…

-Gistmore