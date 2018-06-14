Trending

Internet Sensation, Taju Shows Swag In New Pictures

The video of Taju, the cute 5-year old boy went viral. The cute Yoruba kid became an instant social media hit the moment his video trying to speak English hit the internet because he hasn’t been to school before.

Celebrities started searching for him to send him to school, the likes of, AY Makun, Don Jazzy, Falz, Adeniyi Johnson, Mo Abudu, Funmi Awelewa, Alibaba and others.

According to comedian AY other celebs have also contributed towards Taju, to send him to school. A huge thank you actress, Funmi Awelewa who went through a whole of stress to make sure she finds Taju.

See his latest photos below…

-Gistmore


You may also like

Apology Season: FFK, Shehu Sani list all the people Buhari should apologise to

What International Experts Think of Nigeria’s World Cup Chances

#EndSars: Nigerian man narrates how men of SARS arrested him in Ibadan because of an app on his phone

Physically challenged lady shares motivational post on social media

World-cup 2018: Don’t have sex with foreign fans, Russian Government warn their women

Ben Bruce blasts Festus Keyamo for doubting that Nigerians are getting poorer under the Buhari

Man Receives 20 Strokes Of Cane For Stealing Laptops

‘I Am Not An Ashawo’ – Nigerian Lady Who Has Been Dating 3 Guys For Over Two Years

My Wife brings her ex-husband to our home when I’m away and sleeps with him – Man tells court

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *