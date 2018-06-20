News

”Investing in a child with sickle cell is a waste” – Professor of Genetics, Cyril Otoikhian says

In commemoration of the World Sickle Cell day which is today June 20th, a professor of Genetics, Professor Cyril Otoikhian, was invited to speak on the ailment and how it can be managed since there is no cure.

When asked how parents with children that have the ailment can invest and manage them, the professor said

”Investing in a sickle celled child is like loading your money into a sachet and you are in a moving car, you throw the money away. Sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder. I am a professor of genetics and we know right from time even till tomorrow that genetic disorder are not reversible” he said

The professor added that the disease is a curse.

”This morning I saw a post on Facebook that read ‘Sickle cell is not a curse. It is not a timebomb’. Forget it, Sickle cell is a curse”

Watch the video below;


You may also like

Sickle Cell is a curse and investing in a child with it is a waste – Prof Otoikhian

Local ‘yahoo boy’ impersonates Senator Andy Uba to defraud job seekers on Facebook (Photo)

FG to disburse $322m Abacha loot directly to Nigerians

Man kills mother after impregnating his cousin

Two confirmed dead after container truck falls from Ojuelegba bridge (Photos)

Generator fume kills family of six in Edo State

Nigerian man allegedly fleeing from SARS dies of internal bleeding after hitting his chest on an iron gate

“Spirit Of Beersheba Sent Me To Seduce Catholic Priests In Amaruru, Imo” – Lady (VIDEO)

“I would put you in small Monkey cage with big hot Chimpanzee” – Femi Fani-Kayode to Oshiomhole

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *