Nigerian dancehall musician,Timaya may have announced his engagement on Instagram. And from all indications, the father of two didn’t propose to his babymama and mother of his two daughters.

Though he didn’t give details, Timaya is head over heels in love with beautiful interior decor expert, Tama who LIB exclusively reported is pregnant wth his 3rd child.

LIB Exclusive: Timaya is expecting his 3rd child with another woman, Tama

See his very suggestive post below..

-36NG