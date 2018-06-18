ISIS leaders sneaking jihadis into Nigeria from Syria to train them for attacks in Britain

There are reports that ISIS commanders are sneaking jihadis into Nigeria from Syria to train them for possible attacks on Britain. According to the report, regular flights between Lagos and London could be used to export evil and terror to British streets. This, has stirred fears in some quarters, and as a result, over 150 British troops are training Nigeria forces in a counter-terror operation to curb terrorism in Nigeria.

According to Group Captain Isaac Subi, 46, who spoke to UK Sun, there is a chilling “exchange programme”, where battle-hardened jihadis are sneaked from Syria into Nigeria, and vice versa, to train terrorists there for possible attacks in Britain. He said:

“They come and train their fighters here and some of our insurgents too are granted access to their training in Yemen and Syria, acquiring those skills and they come back and teach others.

“They have this exchange programme of fighters.”

“There are hundreds of fighters. It’s a virus that spreads across our borders. Their action leaves trails of blood and tears and sorrow.”