Isn’t it his job? Nigerians not impressed as Buhari enters rain to meet with Plateau people

President Muhammadu Buhari was in Jos, Tuesday evening to condole with the government and people of the State over the recent massacre of unarmed citizens by Fulani herdsmen. The president also met with with community leaders and other stakeholders in an effort to find a lasting solution to the crisis across the country.

Meanwhile, there was a heavy down pour in Calabar, as Buhari was leaving the Margaret Ekpo International Airport for Jos Plateau State – And the President was almost drenched as he made his way into the helicopter.

Some Buhari supporters took to social media to brag about what they termed Buhari’s humility but many Nigerians called them out saying the president was only performing his duty.

Some people could not hide their disgust at some of the president’s supporters for trying to hype the situation, as they stated that entering the rain, doesn’t erase all the problems plaguing Nigeria.

See some things they had to say;


