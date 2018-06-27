Isn’t it his job? Nigerians not impressed as Buhari enters rain to meet with Plateau people

President Muhammadu Buhari was in Jos, Tuesday evening to condole with the government and people of the State over the recent massacre of unarmed citizens by Fulani herdsmen. The president also met with with community leaders and other stakeholders in an effort to find a lasting solution to the crisis across the country.

Meanwhile, there was a heavy down pour in Calabar, as Buhari was leaving the Margaret Ekpo International Airport for Jos Plateau State – And the President was almost drenched as he made his way into the helicopter.

Some Buhari supporters took to social media to brag about what they termed Buhari’s humility but many Nigerians called them out saying the president was only performing his duty.

Some people could not hide their disgust at some of the president’s supporters for trying to hype the situation, as they stated that entering the rain, doesn’t erase all the problems plaguing Nigeria.

See some things they had to say;

This same rain washes off the blood of those killed in Jos from the sacred land where it has been spilled.

The rain falls for everybody. Fela said water has no enemy. Keep it out of this. Under sun or in the rain, this President has failed this nation. You know it, I know it. — Ile Ife (@ileiife) June 26, 2018

Simply doing his job……Nothing special bros. We all defy the rain anytime it rains to attend to our jobs. He guaranteed security as a cardinal point while campaigning and we not only believed the message but propagated it to others who voted. TIME for ACTION is NOW!! — Onwordi Patrick (@PatrickOnwordi) June 26, 2018

Because he boarded plane while it’s raining you have to sing his praise? A serious leader who understands the oath he took wouldn’t have allowed things deteriorated to this point and believe me woe betide anyone who try to bring in politics into this recent killings! — Sicily Is Home 🎩 (@2nde3fizzy) June 27, 2018

Only a mediocre, middling mind can see this as worth commendation. “He entered rain”. As if he trekked in the downpour or is walking to his destination. smh — #DontBeAnIdiot (@ofispeaks) June 26, 2018

And so, this has solved all the problems plaguing the country, and has stopped the slaughtering and butchery going on in the country? You do this for selfish gain? — CHYCHY CHUKWU (@CHYCHYCHUKWU) June 26, 2018

@MBuhari entered rain but didn’t take any of the orphaned children whose parents were killed by his Fulani brothers with him

72hrs after Miyetti Allah terrorists claimed responsibility, no single invitation/arrest by the police.

The killings will continue#GenocideInNigeria — CAPTAIN (@PaulUtho) June 27, 2018