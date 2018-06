Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi has shared a lil bit of how he became what he is today – according to he who cross dresses sometimes, he learnt how to be a man by dressing up as a woman.

In a new tweet he shared on his page, the activist wrote,’

“It was through dressing up as a woman that I learnt how to be a man.”

He also wrote: “Because I found my masculinity in my femininity.”

Leave a Comment…

comments