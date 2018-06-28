It wasn’t us: Miyetti Allah say they did not carry out Plateau Massacre

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has said it was not responsible for the gruesome attacks that led to the death of over 100 persons in Plateau State on Sunday. Danladi Ciroma, its North-Central chairman in viral media reports was quoted to haved accepted responsibility for the Sunday attacks on five communities in Plateau State.

The association says the publications are false and therefore demanded a retraction and an unreserved apology from the media houses or may be forced to take legal action against them.