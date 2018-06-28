It wasn’t us: Miyetti Allah say they did not carry out Plateau Massacre

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has said it was not responsible for the gruesome attacks that led to the death of over 100 persons in Plateau State on Sunday. Danladi Ciroma, its North-Central chairman in viral media reports was quoted to haved accepted responsibility for the Sunday attacks on five communities in Plateau State.
The association says the publications are false and therefore demanded a retraction and an unreserved apology from the media houses or may be forced to take legal action against them.
“We write to express our shock and dismay over the false media report that has gone viral against us, alleging that we have admitted carrying out violent attacks on some communities in Plateau State. It is of paramount importance to address this issue as falsehood meted on us by some sections of the media particularly, alleging that Fulani herders had admitted carrying out retaliatory attacks because our cattle were killed.”“This is to show you the level of hatred against the Fulani man by the Nigerian media. The media is supposed to preach unity not hatred and this is the second time that particular national daily is fabricating stories against us but this time around, it is unacceptable and we are heading to court so that they can prove it to the world.”