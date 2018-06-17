“I’ve Slept With 24 Actors After Dating My First Sugar Daddy At 16” – Ghanaian Actress Confesses

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Brown but popularly known as Akuapem Poloo is making a lot of headlines on social media after her interview with The Delay Show in which she confessed to have slept with 24 veteran actors.

She further revealed that she had her first sugar daddy at the age of 16.

Rosemond Brown held nothing back and spoke things as it is. Besides revealing that she has slept with 24 men besides veteran actors like Fred Amugi and Awaakye, Rosemond Brown talked about her first Sugar Daddy experience.

According to Akuapem Poloo, she dated her first Sugar Daddy at the age of 16 when she was in the first year at the Senior High School. She revealed that the man spotted her on her way home from Koforidua after she had been sent away from school because of school fees.

The man picked her up, took her home, gave her money and she went back to school. The man took her back to Accra where she completed school and rented a room for her.

She revealed the name of the man as Mr. Emmanuel Naah and she claims Mr. Emmanuel Naah never slept with her until she was 16 years.

See her interview with The Delay Show in her language: