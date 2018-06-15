Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Ivorian Lady attempts to take her life after her sex tape gets leaked online

An Ivorian lady almost killed herself after a sex tape which she featured in was leaked online – according to trending reports, the young Ivorian lady who has been identified as Iness Boitrin tried to kill herself but failed in her attempt due to the vigilance of one of her family members who prevented her from doing so.

It was also gathered that the sex tape has made the girl’s distraught mother not to go to work again because it’s what on the lips of her colleagues.

The young lady is said to have featured in a sex tape with one of the hot musicians in Côte d’Ivoire. The footage was released some weeks ago and has been buzzing all over the country’s social media.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Stop glorifying thieves, treat them with disdain — Buhari tells Nigerians

UNIZIK graduate attacked with acid by unknown man in Port-Harcourt (photos)

Tonto Dikeh Plays Football With Other Kids Fathers At Her Son’s School (Video)

Eid-al Fitr: Anto Lecky Releases Stunning New Photos

“I went to get my PVC”- Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde reveals she has never voted in any Nigerian election

How Can Someone Who Bought You a 32million Naira Prado Jeep Be Squatting In Your House? – Churchill’s Younger Brother Replies Tonto Dikeh

Juliet Ibrahim Blasts Nkechi Blessing Sunday For Calling Her An Idiot

Mother of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau speaks

Handsome Pilot and Fiancee take their romantic pre-wedding shoot to the Airfield & cockpit (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *