Ivorian Lady attempts to take her life after her sex tape gets leaked online

An Ivorian lady almost killed herself after a sex tape which she featured in was leaked online – according to trending reports, the young Ivorian lady who has been identified as Iness Boitrin tried to kill herself but failed in her attempt due to the vigilance of one of her family members who prevented her from doing so.

It was also gathered that the sex tape has made the girl’s distraught mother not to go to work again because it’s what on the lips of her colleagues.

The young lady is said to have featured in a sex tape with one of the hot musicians in Côte d’Ivoire. The footage was released some weeks ago and has been buzzing all over the country’s social media.

