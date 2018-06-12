Jada Pinkett-Smith tells her daughter she was once giving herself “five orgasms a day” and how it was her grandmother who taught her

Hollywood actress, Jada Pinkett-Smith has been making a lot of revelations on her show Red Table Talks, but the latest is quite revealing and shocking.

In the latest episode of her show, the 46-year-old actress tells her daughter Willow Smith, 17, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones about the time when she began pleasuring herself and how much she was doing it.

Jada revealed that she began masturbating at the age of 9 and she has her grandmother to thank for it.

She said:

“My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that pleasure was from me. She didn’t want me to fall into the hands of a man, and if he gave me pleasure, to think that that was him. And she taught me at nine!”

She also spoke with Willow’s friend Telana Lynum about how she began giving herself “multiple orgasms” by her age.

The mother-of-two told Telana:

“I think by your age, I gave myself multiples first. Multiple orgasms. I was really into it at one point. Just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men. “And I actually think I went through kind of an addiction, too, with it. And then one day, I was like, ‘Enough. You’re having five orgasms a day’.”

