Nollywood actress Jaiye Kuti is wailing for the lives lost at the Otedola bridge Tanker explosion from yesterday.

The actress who took to her IG page to cry out on the burnt bodies still at the burn site.

Jaiye in her video was in tears for the family of the victims and the loved ones they would have left behind. According to her ‘she had been crying since she heard the news’ and nothing can take the feeling away.

Watch her video below.