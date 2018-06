Power couple, Jay-Z & Beyonce have come under fire after new photos of them emerged.

In the photo, they are both seen mimicking traditional Christian imagery.

In one of the images, Beyonce is dressed as if she were Jesus and there is a cross around her, while the second image shows Jay-Z as John the Baptist, baptizing Beyonce.

Many say they are mocking Christianity while others think it’s creative!

See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments