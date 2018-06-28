Metro News, Trending

Job Seeker Beware – Here are some fake job addresses in Lagos

A Nigerian lady has taking to social media to advise Job seekers to be careful with the places they go to look for job. According to lady, whose Twitter handle is @ZeekahFrancis, most of the addresses are around Ogba and Ikeja area of Lagos state.

