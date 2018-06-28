Job Seeker Beware – Here are some fake job addresses in Lagos

A Nigerian lady has taking to social media to advise Job seekers to be careful with the places they go to look for job. According to lady, whose Twitter handle is @ZeekahFrancis, most of the addresses are around Ogba and Ikeja area of Lagos state.
She wrote;
This is the list of fake job addresses collated (not exhaustive)
1. Plot 5,Voda Paint Plc,University Press House,Fumec Bus Stop Off Adeniyi Jones Ogba Lagos.
2. 3rd floor, 8 Thomas Salako Street, Ogba Bus-Stop, Ikeja Lagos.
THREAD
— Zeekah Francis (@ZeekahFrancis) June 26, 2018
3. No 2, Sunday street, off Ikorodu, Palmgrove, Lagos
4. 65c Opebi road, opposite glass house by Salvation b/stop, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos.
5. HYINSCO Office. No. 4, 2nd floor, upward Sanitas outlet, Alara street, Off commercial avenue, Onike, Sabo Yaba, Lagos.
— Zeekah Francis (@ZeekahFrancis) June 26, 2018
6. Plot 5, university press building, along industrial road, Ogba, Lagos.
7. 4B, Ogungbeye street Oppt African shine by cadbury bus stop, Agidingbi ikeja Lagos
8. Plot 14, Block A, Voda Paint, Surulere House, Off Fumec bus-stop, Surulere industrial road, Ogba, Lagos.
Pls Beware
— Zeekah Francis (@ZeekahFrancis) June 26, 2018