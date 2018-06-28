Job Seeker Beware – Here are some fake job addresses in Lagos



A Nigerian lady has taking to social media to advise Job seekers to be careful with the places they go to look for job. According to lady, whose Twitter handle is @ZeekahFrancis, most of the addresses are around Ogba and Ikeja area of Lagos state.

She wrote;

This is the list of fake job addresses collated (not exhaustive) 1. Plot 5,Voda Paint Plc,University Press House,Fumec Bus Stop Off Adeniyi Jones Ogba Lagos.

2. 3rd floor, 8 Thomas Salako Street, Ogba Bus-Stop, Ikeja Lagos.

3. No 2, Sunday street, off Ikorodu, Palmgrove, Lagos

4. 65c Opebi road, opposite glass house by Salvation b/stop, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos.

5. HYINSCO Office. No. 4, 2nd floor, upward Sanitas outlet, Alara street, Off commercial avenue, Onike, Sabo Yaba, Lagos.