John Dumelo Shades Super Eagles After Match With Croatia, Nigerians Savagely reply him

Ghanaian actor, who became popular after acting in some of Nollywood Biggest Movies, went on Twitter to indirectly throw major shade at the Super Eagles of Nigeria for losing to Croatia without scoring even a single goal in their World Cup opening match.

This didn’t go down well with many Nigerians as they took to Twitter to shade him and his country, Ghana, for not qualifying for the World Cup tournament.

Here is what he wrote;

Some of the great teams that didn’t make it to the World Cup…italy, USA, Ghana and Netherlands. At least it’s better not to qualify than to be scored 2 in your first game.

 

-Gistreel


