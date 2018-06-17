John Dumelo shades the hell out of Super Eagles & Nigerians after their loss to Croatia

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has thrown a major shade to Nigeria’s Super Eagles after they lost their first group game in Russia.

Recall, yesterday Eagles went head-to-head with Croatia, and lost 2 goals to nil.

Throwing the major shade, Dumelo took to his Twitter handle to list out “Big teams” who didn’t make it to Russia, adding Ghana to the list,

He wrote: “Some of the great teams that didn’t make it to the World Cup…italy, USA, Ghana and Netherlands. At least it’s better not to qualify than to be scored 2 in your first game.”

