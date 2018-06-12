Local News

Jose Mourinho Predicts Super Eagles Fate At The World Cup

 

Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has predicted that the Super Eagles will not qualify for the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Recall that Mourinho last week tipped Gernot Rohr’s men to finish second in Group D behind Argentina and face France in the second round, a repeat of their 2014 World Cup fixture at Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha, Brasília.

Paul Pogba’s 79th minute strike and a Joseph Yobo own goal in injury time condemned the Eagles to defeat in Brazil 2014.

Mourinho, however, said Rohr’s men will get knocked out from the tournament by France in round of 16.

”France vs. Nigeria … I would say that the French will be stronger,” Mourinho to Russia Television network RT.

Nigeria beat France 1-0 in a friendly game at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in June 2009, with Joseph Akpala netting the winner in the 32nd minute.

The Eagles qualified for the last sixteen at USA 1994, France 1998 and Brazil 2014, but lost to European opposition on each occasion.

The three times African champions will kick off their 2018 World Cup campaign against Croatia on Saturday, before facing Iceland and Argentina respectively.

