Journalist caught in bed with a married woman forced to roll in the mud

Clayton Masekesa, a Zimbabwean Journalist caught in bed with a married woman has been forced to roll in the mud.

However, Zimbabweans on social media are demanding that the Police investigate the circumstances surrounding the “derogatory punishment” of Masekesa, after he was allegedly caught in “compromising position” with another man’s wife.

Clayton, who works with Newsday newspapers, was allegedly caught at the home of Mutare City Football Club secretary general, Soul Tom, whose wife is believed to be his lover, reports iHarare on Monday.

In a viral video, Masekesa was subjected to a military-style punishment, non-stop interrogation, being beaten, being made to display condoms, while he was all the while forced to roll in the mud.

Lawyer Miriam Majome said the “barbarism” in the videos is unacceptable.

“Adultery is not a crime; so, there was nothing to report to the Police.

“There are civil remedies open to the husband such as adultery damages and divorce. This barbarism is unacceptable. Generally, the increasing lawlessness in this country is disappointing,” she tweeted.

Veteran journalist, Nevanji Madanhire, also threw in his two cents on the issue, “Even then he didn’t deserve the humiliation; he should have been reported to the police and properly prosecuted. This treatment of suspects is criminal.”

Many other Zimbabweans took to social media to lambast the treatment Masekesa received at the hands of his attackers, feeling that it was too harsh and those who meted out the mob justice should be arrested.