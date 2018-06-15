Entertainment, Gossip

Juliet Ibrahim and Nkechi Blessing Sunday continue to drag each other on social media

The drama continues between Juliet Ibrahim & Nkechi Blessing Sunday on social media.

It all started when Nkechi Blessing called Juliet Ibrahim an idiot for commenting on her post. (Read full story here)

Juliet Ibrahim reacted to this by admonishing her that she should have continued with the scene as a professional this apparently struck a nerve as Blessing replied Juliet and called her an idiot in the process.

Juliet Ibrahim then replied to the insult. (Read full reply here)

Their ‘cat fight’ has now continued on social media:

