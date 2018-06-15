Entertainment

Juliet Ibrahim Blasts Nkechi Blessing Sunday For Calling Her An Idiot

We reported yesterday that Nollywood actress,  Nkechi Blessing Sunday got into a fight with actress Juliet Ibrahim after the former got a very hot slap from Comedian, Arole that left a mark on her face.

The very hot slap was so real that it made her forget her lines making her to beg the Director of the movie to ‘cut’.

Not long after, she shared the video and her reaction on Instagram and Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim commented on the post saying Nkechi should not have stopped the Director.

According to her, stopping the shoot means she would have to take the slap one more time, “I’d rather endure, and after the scene, I’ll go and cry.”

However, Nkechi replied;

With dis kind of slap,Den one Idiot said am not suppose to cut d Director Because am a professional?…Aunty better don’t even come near me🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️Slap that left me deaf for 10mins🙄 @officialarole I love you Still tho❤ 

Well Juliet Ibrahim has just fired back at her after she called her an Idiot. Here s what she wrote;

-Gistreel


