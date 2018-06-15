Juliet Ibrahim responds to Nkechi Blessing’s insult, blasts her for calling her an idiot

Earlier, we reported Nkechi Blessing Sunday got into a fight with fellow actress, Juliet Ibrahim after the former got a ‘hot slap’ from Comedian Arole that left a mark on her face on set.

Not long after, she shared the video and her reaction on Instagram and Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim commented on the post saying Nkechi should not have stopped the Director.

According to her, stopping the shoot means she would have to take the slap one more time, “I’d rather endure, and after the scene, I’ll go and cry.”

However, Nkechi replied:

With dis kind of slap,Den one Idiot said am not suppose to cut d Director Because am a professional?…Aunty better don’t even come near me🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️Slap that left me deaf for 10mins🙄 @officialarole I love you Still tho❤

Juliet Ibrahim has now responded back to her, she fired back in a long post.

Here is what she wrote:

